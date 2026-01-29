Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 172.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 26.31% to Rs 26.84 crore

Net profit of JFL Life Sciences rose 172.97% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 26.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.8421.25 26 OPM %12.486.35 -PBDT2.981.15 159 PBT2.710.99 174 NP2.020.74 173

Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 13.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Apollo Pipes reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 43.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Star consolidated net profit declines 39.16% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

