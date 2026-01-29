JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 172.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.31% to Rs 26.84 crore

Net profit of JFL Life Sciences rose 172.97% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 26.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.8421.2512.486.352.981.152.710.992.020.74

