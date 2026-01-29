JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 172.97% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 26.31% to Rs 26.84 croreNet profit of JFL Life Sciences rose 172.97% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 26.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.8421.25 26 OPM %12.486.35 -PBDT2.981.15 159 PBT2.710.99 174 NP2.020.74 173
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 43.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST