Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market may extend losses amid mixed global signals

Market may extend losses amid mixed global signals

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty November futures contract is trading 44 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to add 45 new stocks to its futures and options (F&O) segment, effective November 29th. This expansion includes prominent names such as Zomato, DMart, and Jio Financial. Other notable additions to the F&O segment are: Adani Energy, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Total Gas, Bank of India, BSE, CDSL, LIC, Paytm, PB Fintech, and YES Bank, Cyient, KPIT Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Angel One, Delhivery, Hudco, Nykaa, Oil India, Tube Investments, JSW Energy, and Jindal Stainless.

 

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,502.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,145.24 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 November 2024, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 29772.61 crore (so far) in the secondary market during November 2024. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 1,13,858.81 crore in October 2024.

More From This Section

Yes Bank allots 14.86 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Yes Bank allots 14.86 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Board of Electrotherm (India) approves sale of entire stake in ET Elec\Trans

Board of Electrotherm (India) approves sale of entire stake in ET Elec\Trans

Nazara integrates with ONDC to launch gCommerce - an innovative in-game monetization platform

Nazara integrates with ONDC to launch gCommerce - an innovative in-game monetization platform

SEBI proposes to increase networth requirement for custodian from Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore

SEBI proposes to increase networth requirement for custodian from Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Global Markets:

Asian stocks declined on Thursday, extending a recent downward trend. Investors remain cautious as US inflation data pointed to persistent price pressures, raising doubts about the likelihood of future interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, hopes for additional stimulus measures in China have yet to materialize.

The initial post-election rally in US equities appears to be waning. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.11%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.02%, and the NASDAQ Composite index lost 0.23%.

US consumer price index (CPI) data for October came in line with expectations, but still indicated persistent inflationary pressures. The annual CPI rose to 2.6% from 2.4% in September. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased to 3.3% year-over-year.

While these figures still support the case for a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve, the longer-term outlook for interest rates remains uncertain, especially given the potential inflationary impact of Trump's policies.

Investors are now awaiting a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell for further guidance on monetary policy. The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points last week and reaffirmed its data-dependent approach to future easing.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks extended their losing streak on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 index slipping into correction territory. This marks the fifth consecutive day of decline, pushing the Nifty over 10% below its all-time high of 26,277.35, achieved in September. Realty, PSU banks and metal shares tumbled. However, FMCG, and IT shares bucked the trend. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 984.23 points or 1.25% to 77,690.95. The Nifty 50 index declined 324.40 points or 1.36% to 23,559.60. The 50-unit index has fallen 3.78% in five sessions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia markets mixed

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

Flying ants stopped play during India vs South Africa 3rd T20

Flying ants to burnt toast: 5 bizarre reasons that stopped a cricket match

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon