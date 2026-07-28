Market opens flat; Nifty hovers around 24,000

The benchmark equity indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday, with the Nifty hovering around the 24,000 mark in early trade. IT, realty and FMCG stocks advanced, while PSU bank, chemical and consumer durable shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 52.73 points or 0.07% to 76,888.51. The Nifty 50 index rose 1.20 points or 0.01% to 23,997.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.19%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,411 shares rose and 1,544 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,688.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,329.14 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 July 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Electronics slipped 3.25%. The company reported an 8.70% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,054.3 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 969.9 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 24.94% year on year to Rs 5,547 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 4,439.7 crore a year earlier.

Tata Power Company shed 0.78%. The company reported a 10.99% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,262.3 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 5.64% year on year to Rs 19,051.3 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 18,035 crore a year earlier.

Happiest Minds Technologies rose 1.64%. The company reported an 18.39% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.6 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 57.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 14.27% year on year to Rs 628.5 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 550 crore a year earlier.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.24% to 6.757 as compared with the previous close of 6.773.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6525 compared with its close of 96.9900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement fell 0.61% to Rs 1,42,189.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 101.32.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.32% to 4.626.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement dropped $1.18 or 1.34% to $87.18 a barrel.

Global Market:

Asian markets edged lower on Tuesday, with South Koreas Kospi plunging nearly 8%, as uncertainty gripped investors ahead of mega earnings announcements from the likes of Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft on the calendar.

A Federal Reserve rate decision is due Wednesday. Investors expect that the central bank will remain on hold, but will seek greater clarity on the path forward for monetary policy. Fed funds futures were last pricing in a quarter point hike in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

On Tuesday, traders will monitor the release of a consumer confidence report. Quarterly results from Coca-Cola, UPS, Corning and Boeing are due before the bell.

Focus would also remain on oil prices and the bond market. International benchmark Brent crude futures were last below $90 a barrel, amid a pause in fighting between the U.S. and Iran. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield had pulled back to around 4.65%.

Hostilities between the U.S. and Iran are on hold, as diplomats seek to give peace talks some space. Focus will also be on President Donald Trumps meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will mainly discuss about Iran.

Wall Street ended mixed on Monday, as investors awaited guidance from major technology companies in a busy week for quarterly earnings, while also worrying that stubbornly high oil prices could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.02% to end ??the session at 7,413.18 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.18% to 24,932.08 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51% to 52,210.08 points.

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