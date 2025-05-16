Friday, May 16, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Market trade lower; realty shares jump for 3rd day

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with moderate losses in early afternoon trade amid limited profit booking, following a sharp rally in the previous session. Investors are awaiting Q4 earnings reports from various companies. The Nifty hovered below the 25,000 level.

Realty shares jumped for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 331.24 points or 0.39% to 82,208.70. The Nifty 50 index fell 83.35 points or 0.33% to 24,978.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.92%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,422 shares rose and 1,368 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 1.27% to 909.35. The index rallied 4.97% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (up 7.69%), Raymond (up 4.99%), Brigade Enterprises (up 4.32%), Sobha (up 3.27%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.6%), Godrej Properties (up 1.54%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.18%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.87%) and DLF (up 0.63%) surged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, down 1.92% to 16.57. The Nifty 29 May 2025 futures were trading at 25,037.60, at a premium of 58.85 points as compared with the spot at 24,978.75.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 May 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.8 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 65.5 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Pricol tumbled 5.66% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 15.80% to Rs 34.94 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 41.50 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations increased 32.81% YoY to Rs 725.01 crore in Q4 FY25.

IndusInd Bank fell 2.36% after the bank disclosed an accounting discrepancy worth Rs 674 crore in its microfinance (MFI) business.

In a statement issued following a media report, the bank clarified that its Internal Audit Department (IAD) had reviewed the MFI operations and discovered that Rs 674 crore had been erroneously booked as interest income across three quarters in FY2425. Crucially, the bank noted that the full amount was reversed by 10 January 2025.

NCC declined 3.31%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 253.82 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6.12% as against Rs 239.16 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations tumbled 5.45% to Rs 6,130.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6,484.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

JSW Energy gains after Q4 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 408 cr

Aadhaar authentication crosses 150 billion transactions mark

Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2025 quarter

India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 20.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 24.22% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

