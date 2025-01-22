Market trades flat; media shares slide for 2nd day

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 20.84 points or 0.04% to 75,865.87. The Nifty 50 index declined 7.70 points or 0.03% to 23,016.95.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 2.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 2.60%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 797 shares rose and 3,005 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.33% to 17.11. The Nifty 30 January 2025 futures were trading at 23,070.85, at a premium of 53.9 points as compared with the spot at 23,016.95.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 30 January 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 147.3 lakh contracts at the 23,100 strike price. Maximum put OI of 139.1 lakh contracts was seen at 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index dropped 2.60% to 1,649.75. The index tumbled 4.05% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 4.28%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 4.09%), Den Networks (down 3.34%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.28%), Tips Music (down 2.93%), Dish TV India (down 2.36%), Saregama India (down 2.26%), PVR Inox (down 1.95%), Sun TV Network (down 1.3%) and Nazara Technologies (down 1.19%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
South Indian Bank jumped 3.33% after the banks standalone net profit increased 11.95% to Rs 341.87 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 305.36 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 6.88% year on year to Rs 2,817.96 crore in the third quarter of 2025.
Tanla Platforms tumbled 6.76% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 15.43% to Rs 118.51 crore on a 0.21% fall in net sales to Rs 1,000.43 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
Neuland Laboratories gained 4.07% after its board approved a capital expenditure of Rs 342 crore to expand the peptide synthesizer reactor capacity at Unit-1 from 0.5 KL to 6.37 KL and to add 52 KL of capacity at Unit-3.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content