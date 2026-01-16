Friday, January 16, 2026 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki India starts exports of VICTORIS across global markets

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India announced the start of shipment of its premium SUV, VICTORIS, for exports. Over 450 vehicles have set sail from Mundra and Pipavav ports for global markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, Maruti Suzuki's export journey is guided by the vision of Make in India, Make for the World. In calendar year 2025, with exports of over 3.9 lakh vehicles, we emerged as India's number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth year in a row. The year also marked our re-entry into Europe with the start of exports of our first Battery Electric Vehicle, e VITARA.

 

He added, If we look at growth of India's passenger vehicle exports in the past five years from CY2020 to CY2025, while the rest of industry grew by 1.43 times, Maruti Suzuki exports grew by 4.67 times. The addition of VICTORIS will further support our export ambitions, and we are hopeful it will be well received in international markets.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

