HBL Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HBL Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

L&T Technology Services Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and GE Vernova T&D India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2026.

HBL Engineering Ltd lost 7.79% to Rs 809.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

L&T Technology Services Ltd crashed 6.65% to Rs 3962.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6239 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd tumbled 5.80% to Rs 127.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30349 shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd dropped 5.48% to Rs 139.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd corrected 5.33% to Rs 2647.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31836 shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank jumps on record Q3 profit; asset quality and CASA improve

Volumes jump at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Barometers trade with moderate gains; private bank shares advance

Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from Petronet LNG

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

