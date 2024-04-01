Maruti Suzuki sales rises 10% YoY In Mar'24

Maruti Suzuki India announced that its total sales grew by 10.06% to 1,87,196 units in March 2024 as against 1,70,071 units sold in March 2023.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,52,718 units (up 15.03% YoY) while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,612 units (down 10.23% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) rose 15.25% YoY to 1,61,304 units in March FY24 as against 1,39,952 units recorded in March FY23. The total sales exports declined by 14.03% YoY to 25,892 units sold in March 2024.

On full year basis, the companys overall auto sales grew 8.60% to 21,35,323 units in FY24 as against 19,66,164 units recorded in FY23

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto major company reported 33.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,206.80 crore on 14.33% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 31,844.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.22% to settle at Rs 12,584.80 on the BSE.

Sequentially, the auto major's total sales decreased 5.20% as compared with 1,97,471 units sold in February 2024.