Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Skipper consolidated net profit rises 90.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 90.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 1287.75 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 90.42% to Rs 47.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 1287.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1153.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.87% to Rs 149.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.90% to Rs 4624.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3282.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1287.751153.51 12 4624.483282.04 41 OPM %9.609.41 -9.779.73 - PBDT79.9161.28 30 261.95181.03 45 PBT62.6947.60 32 198.65128.50 55 NP47.9125.16 90 149.3581.67 83

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

