Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 11.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 11.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 1170.41 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 11.12% to Rs 225.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 1170.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1054.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.77% to Rs 920.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 816.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 4648.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4208.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1170.411054.08 11 4648.104208.71 10 OPM %25.3926.40 -27.1027.85 - PBDT309.19312.29 -1 1333.271249.33 7 PBT269.41278.04 -3 1189.161113.93 7 NP225.26202.72 11 920.39816.17 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 481.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 481.91% in the March 2025 quarter

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the March 2025 quarter

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2025 quarter

KSB consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the March 2025 quarter

KSB consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Uno Minda's board nod to setup greenfield plant for EV powertrain components

Uno Minda's board nod to setup greenfield plant for EV powertrain components

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon