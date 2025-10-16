Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Thomas Scott India Ltd, G M Breweries Ltd and California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 October 2025.

Master Trust Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 128.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74855 shares in the past one month.

 

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd lost 8.93% to Rs 249.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1143 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Scott India Ltd tumbled 8.73% to Rs 298. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3287 shares in the past one month.

G M Breweries Ltd dropped 7.15% to Rs 1075.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup plummeted 6.37% to Rs 4.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4265 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

BLS International rallies after winning 3-year MEA contract for visa centres in China

Sensex soars over 848 pts; FMCG shares in demand

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 57.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Yogi reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

