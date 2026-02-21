McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 24.92 crore

Net Loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 61.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 276.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 24.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.9221.54-241.13-246.98-60.61-275.75-61.23-276.54-61.23-276.54

