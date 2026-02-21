Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys allots 7.16 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Infosys has allotted 7,16,314 equity shares ESOP on 20 February 2026, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees as hereunder:

3,77,110 equity shares under the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan;
3,39,204 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

Consequently, effective from February 20, 2026, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,27,69,55,635/- divided into 4,05,53,91,127 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each.

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

