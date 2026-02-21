Suraj Estate Developers inks pact to acquire Hally Pacific

Suraj Estate Developers announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Hally Pacific, to undertake the development of plot situated in Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

Hally Pacific incorporated to carry out the business as manufacturers and dealers in all kind of furniture made from woods, brass, steel, fiber glass, plastics, leather, textile furnishing or any other alloys and handicrafts. The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 17.41 lakh in FY25.

Following the acquisition, the company will develop a land parcel admeasuring 717.39 Sq meters situated at Sayani Road, G/South Ward, Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The land is currently owned by Hally Pacific.

The company will acquire 5,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 100 each at a price of Rs 60,800 per share, aggregating to a total consideration of Rs 30.40 crore.

The said agreement will be completed within 30 days from the execution of share purchase agreement.

Suraj Estate Developers develops real estate across the residential and commercial sectors in South Central Mumbai region. The company has a residential portfolio located in the markets of Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi and Parel.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.9% to Rs 25.15 crore on 6% rise in net sales to Rs 180.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 1.42% to end at Rs 217.85 on the BSE.

