MCX launches Silver 100g Futures contract

Multi Commodity Exchange of India announced the launch of the Silver 100 futures contract for commencement of trading from today.

Commenting on the launch, Praveena Rai, Managing Director & CEO, MCX, said: "The Silver 100 Futures contract helps businesses in India's silver industry protect themselves against price volatility. Local jewellery businesses can now hedge or take delivery in quantities that are better aligned with their inventory needs. This reduces the need to commit larger amounts of capital or take exposure beyond actual business requirements. The contract will also help retail participants to invest in silver in smaller quantities over time, while trading through a secure regulated exchange framework.

Key features of the Silver 100g Futures contract include:

Effective for Hedging/Investment for jewelers, SME and retail investors Flexibility driven by liquidity and smaller denomination If delivery is taken at expiry of futures: Ease of delivery Transparent making charge Quality assured product

MCX Silver Futures and Options are ranked 2nd respectively (FIA report 2025). Silver Futures and Options average daily turnover was seen at Rs. 21,648 crores and Rs. 74,883 crores respectively (FY 26). Within the Silver Futures, the Exchange has 30 kg, 5 kg, 1 kg contracts and in Options, Exchange has 5 kg, 30 kg monthly contracts, all of them with good liquidity for market trading.