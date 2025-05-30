Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Media Matrix Worldwide reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 271.78 crore

Net loss of Media Matrix Worldwide reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 271.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 280.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.14% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 1887.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1415.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales271.78280.31 -3 1887.021415.30 33 OPM %1.981.51 -1.001.00 - PBDT1.822.62 -31 8.519.84 -14 PBT1.632.43 -33 7.729.11 -15 NP-0.201.70 PL 3.505.01 -30

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

