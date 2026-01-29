Lyka Labs reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 9.08% to Rs 30.73 croreLyka Labs reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.08% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.7333.80 -9 OPM %5.3715.36 -PBDT1.995.41 -63 PBT-0.163.57 PL NP02.70 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:17 PM IST