Lyka Labs reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.08% to Rs 30.73 crore

Lyka Labs reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.08% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30.7333.805.3715.361.995.41-0.163.5702.70

