Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 217.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 207.24 croreNet profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 217.49% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 207.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 176.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales207.24176.67 17 OPM %24.5716.71 -PBDT66.2126.13 153 PBT58.0819.95 191 NP44.2913.95 217
