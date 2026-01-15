Menon Bearings standalone net profit rises 88.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.73% to Rs 57.20 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 88.46% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.73% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.57.2039.2520.7517.1511.636.5710.585.527.844.16

