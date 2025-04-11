Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 1103.15 points or 4.14% at 27720.34 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 5.27%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.62%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.57%),Vedanta Ltd (up 4.36%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 4.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 3.96%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.32%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.17%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.88%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.72%).

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 895.6 or 2.02% at 45341.67.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 240.06 points or 1.74% at 13997.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 449.85 points or 2.01% at 22849.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1378.49 points or 1.87% at 75225.64.

On BSE,2723 shares were trading in green, 361 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Tariff Worries and Weak Sector Performance

AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

Cipla receives USFDA approval for Protein-bound Paclitaxel for Injectable Suspension

Madhav Infra Projects gains on acquiring 100% stake in MSK Projects (I)

Jindal Stainless surges after arm signs power purchase agreement with Sunsure Energy

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

