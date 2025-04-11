Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Madhav Infra Projects gains on acquiring 100% stake in MSK Projects (I)

Apr 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Madhav Infra Projects surged 7.08% to Rs 13.31 after the company has announced that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in MSK Projects (I).

MSK Projects (I) has an authorized share capital of Rs 20,00,000, divided into 2,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, and a paid-up capital of Rs 2,00,000, divided into 20,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. As of 31 March 2025, MSK Projects (I) has not reported any turnover or profit.

The company has acquired the entire 20,000 equity shares of MSK Projects (I) at Rs 10 each, thereby gaining full control over the entity. As a result of this acquisition, MSK Projects (I) has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Madhav Infra Projects. On 9 April 2025, the company made a payment for the acquisition of the 100% shareholding in MSK Projects (I).

 

The company stated that the acquisition was made based on the letter of acceptance (LoA) received from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as disclosed to the stock exchange on 9 April 2025.

Under the LoA, Madhav Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance from NHAI for a highway project worth Rs 323.82 crore for the construction of a four-lane section from Rahatgarh (design chainage km 124+470) to Berkhedi (design chainage km 134+549) in Madhya Pradesh. The project covers a length of 10.079 km and will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (NH(O)).

The company also confirmed that the acquisition qualifies as a related party transaction, with the nature of interest being share purchase.

Madhav Infra projects engaged in the business of infrastructure development & solar power generation.

The companys standalone net profit increased 75.3% to Rs 3.84 crore on 59.8% jump in net sales to Rs 128.79 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

As on 11 April 2025, the market cap of the company stood at Rs 358.81 crore on the BSE.

