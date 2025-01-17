Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metro Brands slides as Q3 PAT slips 2% YoY to Rs 94 crore

Metro Brands slides as Q3 PAT slips 2% YoY to Rs 94 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Metro Brands fell 1.68% to Rs 1,199.55 after the company's standalone net profit declined 1.62% to Rs 94.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 95.67 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The profit after tax included a one-time tax charge of Rs 25 crore arising from the reconciliation & reassessment of tax balances in the books, primarily of the Fila business, with balance as per return of income pertaining to earlier years.

However, revenue from operations increased 10.23% year on year (YoY) to Rs 687.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, witnessing recovery in sales due to festive and wedding season as compared to the muted growth observed in H1 FY25.

 

Profit before tax in Q3 of FY25 was at Rs 157.73 crore, up 18.39% on YoY basis.

EBITDA grew 13% YoY to Rs 224 crore in the December 2024 quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 32.6% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 31.8% registered in Q3 FY24, due to better cost controls and restructuring of Fila's royalty with FILA global to align royalty expenses with expected revenue growth over next 2-3 years.

Ecommerce sales (including omni-channel) for the quarter stood at Rs 76 crore, up 37% YoY.

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 750 pts to 76,300; IT, financials, Auto, Cons Dur stks weigh

Flight

LIVE news updates: Cold wave intensifies, over 100 flights delayed in Delhi-NCR

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo releases first look trailer of Switch 2 console: Watch it here

PAK vs WI 1st Test Day 1

Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to foggy weather

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh, Kejriwal slam BJP over alleged disparaging remark by spokesperson

During this quarter, the company expanded its retail footprint with the launch of its first Foot Locker store and the first kiosk for New Era, catering to a diverse and growing customer base. Furthermore, the onboarding of celebrities Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma for Metro Shoes, along with Shanaya Kapoor and Vedang Raina for Mochi, has contributed to the quarters overall growth and enhanced brand visibility.

Additionally, Metro Brands completed the liquidation of old FILA inventory, and the second drop of India-manufactured merchandise is expected by mid-February 2025.

During the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the company opened 61 new stores, offset by 4 closures during the same period. Consequently, the net new store openings for the current year will fall below the guidance of 100 stores. However, it is committed to achieving overall target of 225 store openings by FY26.

Nissan Joseph, CEO of Metro Brands, said: "The third quarter of FY25 reflects steady progress for Metro Brands as we build on the momentum of the festive season. I am pleased with the growth of 13% EBITDA and an 18% in PBT growth reflecting our continued focus on operational rigour.

The launch of the Foot Locker store and New Era kiosk, combined with our strategic partnerships with celebrities, has enhanced our brand visibility and customer engagement. We remain optimistic about our initiatives and are committed to delivering continued value for our customers and stakeholders as we move into the final quarter of the year.

Metro Brands stated that it remained focused on expanding its footprint, leveraging digital opportunities, and enhancing customer experiences as it gears up for a modest finish to FY25.

Metro Brands operate metro, mochi and walkway branded MBOs and Crocs branded EBOs. Company and our its Metmill also operate shop in shops (SIS) in major departmental stores across India. Firm also distribute products of third party brands through MetMill and retail products through franchisees.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTIMindtree slips as Q2 PAT drop 13% QoQ to Rs 1,087 cr

LTIMindtree slips as Q2 PAT drop 13% QoQ to Rs 1,087 cr

Infosys Q3 PAT rises 5% QoQ to Rs 6,806 cr; large deal TCV at $2.5 billion

Infosys Q3 PAT rises 5% QoQ to Rs 6,806 cr; large deal TCV at $2.5 billion

Axis Bank Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 6,304 cr

Axis Bank Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 6,304 cr

Sensex slides 270 pts; IT shares lag; Infosys slides over 5%

Sensex slides 270 pts; IT shares lag; Infosys slides over 5%

Havells India Q3 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 283 crore

Havells India Q3 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 283 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentSaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon