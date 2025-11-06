Redington consolidated net profit rises 32.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 29075.61 croreNet profit of Redington rose 32.42% to Rs 387.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 292.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 29075.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24895.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29075.6124895.56 17 OPM %2.031.84 -PBDT515.22430.82 20 PBT459.76381.33 21 NP387.83292.87 32
