Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech rises after bagging major contract from Stratos Forge worth Rs 110 crore

Blue Cloud Softech rises after bagging major contract from Stratos Forge worth Rs 110 crore

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) advanced 3.05% to Rs 20.92 after the company said that it has received a major data annotation and AI training services order from USA-based Stratos Forge Inc.

Stratos Forge Inc. is an innovator specializing in AI-driven enterprise systems, digital automation, intelligent analytics, and next-generation ML platforms deployed across global industries.

Blue Cloud stated that this contract win follows the successful completion of a substantial pilot engagement valued at Rs18 crore, where BCSSL delivered an exceptional annotation accuracy of 96.68% across the agreed metrics.

Based on this performance, Stratos Forge Inc has now awarded BCSSL the full scale project rollout with a commercial value of Rs 110.08 crore.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The project will be executed using BCSSLs in-house delivery infrastructure along with its Centre of Excellence (CoE) partnerships with top universities, enabling scalable, high precision AI data operations.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC allows entry of pregnant woman from B'desh on humanitarian grounds

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is launching on December 9

Nothing to launch Phone 3a Community Edition on Dec 9: All you need to know

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings begin In Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha amid Oppn protest

Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro

Why Trump is hinting at strikes inside Venezuela: All you need to know

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,950; PSB index down 3%; Rupee crosses 90-mark

Data annotation, which is the process of labeling data, has moved past simple manual work and now uses sophisticated automation to handle complex data types like 3D scans (LiDAR), meaningful text collections, and very clear images.

Because the newest AI systems require highly accurate data in massive quantities, BCSSL will use its advanced labeling platformwhich combines automated processes, AI tools for checking work, strict quality control methods, and expertise in business AIto successfully meet Stratos Forges very large data production needs.

Janaki Yarlagadda, chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said: We are delighted to expand our partnership with Stratos Forge Inc after our highly successful pilot engagement.

Their confidence in BCSSL highlights the strength of our annotation automation frameworks, our CoE talent pipeline, and our ability to deliver world-class AI training data at scale.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, founded in 1991, provides AI and cybersecurity solutions across India, the US, the UK, and other markets.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.86% to Rs 15.42 crore on a 7.50% increase in revenue to Rs 252.92 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; IT shares climbs

Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; IT shares climbs

DXY stays pressured near 99 mark; Key US data awaited

DXY stays pressured near 99 mark; Key US data awaited

BSE SME Mother Nutri Foods finds flavour on listing day

BSE SME Mother Nutri Foods finds flavour on listing day

BSE SME K K Silk Mills turns threadbare on listing day

BSE SME K K Silk Mills turns threadbare on listing day

IRFC inks $300 million ECB loan agreement with SMBC

IRFC inks $300 million ECB loan agreement with SMBC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon