Mohit Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited, Paushak Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2026.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited, Paushak Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2026.

Mohit Industries Ltd spiked 19.31% to Rs 27.43 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1527 shares in the past one month.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited soared 13.81% to Rs 503.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20794 shares in the past one month.

Paushak Ltd surged 13.81% to Rs 741.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6921 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd advanced 12.06% to Rs 21.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd jumped 11.69% to Rs 628.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2522 shares in the past one month.

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