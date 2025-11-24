Monday, November 24, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Molind Engineering standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Molind Engineering standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Molind Engineering rose 80.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.270 0 OPM %233.330 -PBDT0.740.44 68 PBT0.720.40 80 NP0.720.40 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

