Monday, November 24, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Team Lease Services Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2025.

Team Lease Services Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2025.

ITI Ltd surged 9.61% to Rs 326.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56559 shares in the past one month.

 

Team Lease Services Ltd soared 9.18% to Rs 1812. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3025 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd spiked 7.63% to Rs 3247.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22379 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Vix up 6%; IT, Pvt Bank shares gain, Realty top drag

TeamLease share price

TeamLease shares soar 11% today; Here's what could have driven the rally

Trump

Trump's attacks are worsening: Here's why he is becoming even more vengeful

RDB Infrastructure And Power share price

RDB Infra slips 3% after ED summons MD & CFO under money-laundering case

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3

IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 in Guwahati today?

Poly Medicure Ltd gained 6.53% to Rs 1998.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11785 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd rose 6.41% to Rs 1045.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10679 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Madhya Pradesh

Varroc Engineering rises on securing major high-voltage EV electronics order

Varroc Engineering rises on securing major high-voltage EV electronics order

Mahindra Logistics and L'Oreal India partner to launch India's first women-operated warehouse in Indore

Mahindra Logistics and L'Oreal India partner to launch India's first women-operated warehouse in Indore

NBCC (India) rises after securing orders worth Rs 117 crore

NBCC (India) rises after securing orders worth Rs 117 crore

Fairchem Organics board clears Rs 34 crore buyback at Rs 800 per share

Fairchem Organics board clears Rs 34 crore buyback at Rs 800 per share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon