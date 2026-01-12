Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.99%
Nifty Metal index closed up 1.99% at 11315.75 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 4.78%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 3.59% and Vedanta Ltd jumped 2.87%. The Nifty Metal index is up 37.00% over last one year compared to the 10.07% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.55% and Nifty Commodities index gained 1.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.42% to close at 25790.25 while the SENSEX added 0.36% to close at 83878.17 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:31 PM IST