Deep Industries secures Rs 84 crore ONGC contract

Deep Industries has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for charter hiring services for gas compression at the Lakhmani GGS-5 facility under ONGC's Assam Asset.

The contract has an estimated value of approximately Rs 83.81 crore. It involves charter hiring services for gas compression and will be executed over a period of three years.

Deep Industries is a one stop solution provider in the business of various oil and gas support services.

On a consolidated basis, Deep Industries reported net loss of Rs 14.36 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 209.17 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales rose 48.72% YoY to Rs 248.71 crore in Q4 March 2026.

On the NSE, Deep Industries shed 1.07% to settle at Rs 487 on Friday.

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