Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Moschip Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, GCM Securities Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd and Arihant Superstructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2024.
Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, GCM Securities Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd and Arihant Superstructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Moschip Technologies Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 143.15 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd crashed 9.12% to Rs 140. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5205 shares in the past one month.
GCM Securities Ltd tumbled 7.92% to Rs 0.93. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd corrected 7.75% to Rs 1073.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1158 shares in the past one month.
Arihant Superstructures Ltd slipped 7.59% to Rs 340.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4597 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon