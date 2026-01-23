Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.59% to Rs 197.40 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 11.96% to Rs 41.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 197.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.197.40159.7269.6170.4256.3249.2454.8447.8741.6637.21

