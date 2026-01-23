Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit declines 13.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.36% to Rs 185.39 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Finance declined 13.16% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 185.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 165.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.185.39165.0071.0571.7026.3030.0926.2730.0719.5322.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News