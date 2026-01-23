Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit declines 13.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 12.36% to Rs 185.39 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Finance declined 13.16% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 185.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 165.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales185.39165.00 12 OPM %71.0571.70 -PBDT26.3030.09 -13 PBT26.2730.07 -13 NP19.5322.49 -13

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

