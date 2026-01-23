Prayatna Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 166.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 45.67 crore

Net profit of Prayatna Developers Pvt rose 166.02% to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 45.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.45.6744.7290.9391.0628.2127.8718.0217.7115.035.65

