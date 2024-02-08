REC Ltd spurts 1%, rises for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 514.1, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 338.28% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% jump in NIFTY and a 9.29% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20443.65, down 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

