Business Standard
Mukat Pipes standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 37.33% to Rs 2.06 crore
Net profit of Mukat Pipes declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.33% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.33% to Rs 6.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.061.50 37 6.303.31 90 OPM %-3.404.00 -1.11-8.16 - PBDT0.070.14 -50 0.430.01 4200 PBT0.040.11 -64 0.30-0.12 LP NP0.040.11 -64 0.30-0.12 LP
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

