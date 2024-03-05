Sensex (    %)
                        
Mukka Proteins IPO ends with stellar subscription

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
The offer received bids for 767.16 crore shares as against 5.60 crore shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Mukka proteins received 7,67,16,38,920 bids for shares as against 5,60,00,435 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 136.99 times.
The Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 250.38 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 189.28 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 58.52 times.
The issue opened for bidding on 29 February 2024 and it closed on 4 March 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per share.
The IPO comprised entirely of fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 224 crore.
The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 120 crore for funding working capital requirement; Rs 10 crore for investment in associate and remaining amount for general corporate purpose.
The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 22,00,00,000 equity shares aggregating to 100% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 73.33%.
Ahead of the IPO, Mukka Proteins on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 raised Rs 67.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.39 crore shares at Rs 28 each to 6 anchor investors.
Mukka Proteins was incorporated in March 2003, it manufactures fish protein products. The company produces and supplies fish meal, fish oil and fish soluble paste, which are essential ingredients for production of aqua feed (for fish and shrimp), poultry feed (for broilers and layers) and pet food (for dog and cat food).
The company is one of the key players in the fish protein industry in India. The firm sells its products domestically and exports to over 10 countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
The firm reported a net profit of Rs 32.33 crore and sales of Rs 606.09 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2023.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

