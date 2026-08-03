Monday, August 03, 2026 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market Highlights TodayBank Holiday in August 2026Bankipur Bypoll 2026 UpdatesBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallySensex TodayMV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MV Electrosystems IPO subscribed 188.85 times

MV Electrosystems IPO subscribed 188.85 times

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 75.30 crore shares as against 39.87 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of MV Electrosystems received bids for 75,30,51,278 shares as against 39,87,491 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Monday (3 August 2026). The issue was subscribed 188.85 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday 30 July 2026 and it will close on Monday, 3 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 400 and 425 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The Issue comprises only of fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 5 face value aggregating up to Rs 290 crore.

 

Of the net proceeds, the company intends to use Rs 180 crore towards funding long term working capital requirements; Rs 21 crore towards investment in R&D activities for new power electronic equipment and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, MV Electrosystems on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, raised Rs 130.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 30.70 Lakh shares at Rs 425 each to 14 anchor investors.

Also Read

civil aviation

Govt says 352 tech defects reported in flight operations in 2026 till June

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jitan Ram, Manjhi

Rajya Sabha passes MSME bill to speed up payments, dispute resolution

Stainless steel,Jindal,Jindal Steel,Stainless,JSW Group,Abhyuday Jindal,Lokesh Kumar Singhal,Iron, Steel Mills & Foundries,speciality steel,free value-added steel,grade stainless steel,stainless steel manufacturing player,Gandhidham,Ministry of Steel

Jindal Stainless Q1FY27: Profit rises 7.6% to ₹769 crore, revenue up 11%

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Missed July 31 ITR deadline? Experts explain immediate steps, penalties

SSC Junior Engineer Final Result 2025

SSC Junior Engineer Final Result 2025 released; here's how to check result

MV Electrosystems, founded by Mohit Vohra, is a technology-driven company engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacture of electrical and power electronics equipment for railway rolling stock. Its product portfolio includes IGBT-based three-phase drive propulsion systems for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches and electric multiple units (EMUs), cable protection and management solutions, and a range of electrical components, systems and sub-systems.

In FY26, the company generated approximately Rs 4.70 crore in revenue from the supply of three-phase propulsion equipment. Indian Railways accounted for 76.16% of its revenue from operations during the year, while the private sector (excluding group companies) contributed 15.82% and group companies accounted for 7.29%.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.63 crore and sales of Rs 49.43 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CAMS clocks over 17% YoY increase in Q1 PAT; AUM rises to Rs 56 lakh crore

CAMS clocks over 17% YoY increase in Q1 PAT; AUM rises to Rs 56 lakh crore

Manipal Health Enterprises ends with 4.92 times subscription

Manipal Health Enterprises ends with 4.92 times subscription

Sensex jumps 544 pts, Nifty tops 24,750 on easing oil prices and FII buying

Sensex jumps 544 pts, Nifty tops 24,750 on easing oil prices and FII buying

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 3.28%, NIFTY climbs 1.60%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 3.28%, NIFTY climbs 1.60%

Sensex settles 544 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,750

Sensex settles 544 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,750

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 5:50 PM IST