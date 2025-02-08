Business Standard

Nahar Capital & Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.49 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales rise 17.05% to Rs 4.60 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.05% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4.603.93 17 OPM %48.26-238.68 -PBDT5.840.80 630 PBT5.570.54 931 NP6.49-0.15 LP

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

