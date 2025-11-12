Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 77.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.08% to Rs 28.35 croreNet profit of Nandani Creation declined 77.05% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.08% to Rs 28.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.3518.40 54 OPM %6.8814.73 -PBDT0.912.42 -62 PBT0.411.88 -78 NP0.281.22 -77
