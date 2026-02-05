Navin Fluorine International allots 6,000 equity shares under ESOS

Navin Fluorine International has allotted 6,000 equity shares under ESOS on 05 February 2026. Considering this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 10,24,89,088/- consisting of 5,12,40,514 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each and 8,060 partly paid equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each, on which Re 1/- per share is paid.

