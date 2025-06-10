Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC (India) secures Rs 51-cr order from Ministry of Tourism

NBCC (India) secures Rs 51-cr order from Ministry of Tourism

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

NBCC (India) announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 50.54 crore for a temple development project under the Ministry of Tourism's Prashad scheme at Maa Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NBCC (India) declined 2.80% to Rs 125.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

