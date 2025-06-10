Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 34.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.63% to Rs 7478.07 croreNet profit of Tata Capital rose 34.31% to Rs 1051.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 783.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.63% to Rs 7478.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4997.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.33% to Rs 3664.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3150.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.78% to Rs 28312.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18174.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7478.074997.77 50 28312.7418174.82 56 OPM %72.3075.13 -71.6378.26 - PBDT1477.491085.46 36 5308.584679.53 13 PBT1368.501010.87 35 4918.564392.03 12 NP1051.70783.05 34 3664.663150.21 16
