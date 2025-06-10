Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RateGain partners with Caribbean airline LIAT (2020) for providing airfare pricing intelligence software

Image

RateGain Travel Technologies said that it has partnered with Caribbean's regional airline LIAT (2020) for implementing its airfare pricing intelligence platform AirGain.

Started operations in August 2024, LIAT (2020) Limited is a key player in Caribbean aviation. With a mission to connect island economies, boost regional tourism, and ensure vital inter-island connectivity, LIAT operates scheduled flights across the Eastern Caribbean, including Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent.

LIAT is expanding across underserved routes, enhancing digital capabilities, and forming strategic partnerships to drive efficiency and long-term growth. The collaboration with RateGain reflects LIATs push to modernize its commercial operations and adopt technology-led solutions.

 

With travel demand rebounding and market volatility rising, LIAT is embracing a data-driven, agile pricing strategy. Through its partnership with AirGain, revenue teams now access real-time fare intelligence across direct and indirect channelswebsites, OTAs, and GDSsenabling faster, smarter decisions in one of the worlds most price-sensitive regions.

Vinay Varma, senior vice president and general manager at AirGain, said: We are delighted to welcome LIAT into the AirGain community.

The Caribbean is a uniquely complex and dynamic aviation market, where pricing strategies must constantly adapt to local demand trends, competitive pressures, and operational challenges. With AirGains real-time market intelligence, LIATs revenue management and pricing teams will have the clarity and confidence to protect yield, enhance load factors, and strengthen market share on every route."

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry. The company today is one of the worlds largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 9.6% to Rs 54.81 crore while net sales increased 1.9% to Rs 260.69 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip added 0.08% to currently trade at Rs 450.05 on the BSE.

