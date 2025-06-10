Nu Vista standalone net profit rises 116.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 1132.35 croreNet profit of Nu Vista rose 116.16% to Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 1132.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1132.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.81% to Rs 21.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.40% to Rs 3784.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4000.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1132.351132.97 0 3784.754000.82 -5 OPM %15.0012.69 -9.7713.15 - PBDT138.4389.51 55 232.23282.16 -18 PBT92.0041.80 120 46.4372.45 -36 NP59.2727.42 116 21.7445.11 -52
