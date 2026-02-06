NCC slides after Q3 PAT tumbles 37% YoY to Rs 122 cr

NCC slipped 4.14% to Rs 145.75 after the company reported 36.60% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.46 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 193.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 8.91% YoY to Rs 4,868.29 crore during the third quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 181.59 crore in Q3 FY26, down 32.75% from Rs 270.03 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In Q3 FY26, revenue from the construction segment was Rs 4,826.58 crore, reflecting an 8.68% YoY decline, while revenue from the real estate segment stood at Rs 41.71 crore, down 28.84% YoY.

During the quarter, the companys EBITDA slipped by 1.13% to Rs 436 crore, down from Rs 441 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

As of 31 December 2025, NCCs consolidated order book stood at Rs 79,571 crore, reflecting a 43% increase year-on-year.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News