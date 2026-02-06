TACL gains on securing multi-year orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore

Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) rose 5.56% to Rs 282.20 after the company, along with its JVs, received orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore for both the domestic and export markets from the leading OEMs.

The orders, set to be executed over the next five years with commercialization beginning in FY27, span all major product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, hoses and anti-vibration parts, and chassis components.

The company secured approximately Rs 250 crore from its gaskets and heat shields business, including Rs 110 crore from exports. The forgings business received around Rs 500 crore in export orders, mainly from a new European client. Its JV, Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, won approximately Rs 90 crore in export orders for BIW components for luxury vehicles, SUVs, and EVs, while Talbros Marugo Rubber secured around Rs 170 crore in domestic orders for hoses and anti-vibration parts.

Talbros Automotive Components is engaged in the business of manufacturing gaskets and forging.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.3% to Rs 23.10 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 23.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 1% YoY to Rs 213.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 September 2025.

