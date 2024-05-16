NCC spurts as Q4 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 239 cr

NCC jumped 6.65% to Rs 267.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 25.30% to Rs 239.16 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 190.86 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 358.09 crore in Q4 FY24, up 22.37% from Rs 292.66 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

EBITDA jumped 18.49% YoY to Rs 551 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin declined to 8.5% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 9.4% reported in the same period last year.

In Q4 FY24, the revenue from construction was at Rs 6,326.33 crore (up 31.64% YoY) and Real Estate revenue was at Rs 146.09 crore (up 11.38% YoY).

On Full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 16.65% to Rs 710.69 crore on 34.02% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 20,844.96 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The companys consolidated order book grew by 14.51% YoY to Rs 57,536 crore in FY24 as compared to Rs 50,244 crore recorded in FY23.

Meanwhile, The company's board has recommended an Rs 2.20 per share dividend for the financial year 2023-24, which will be considered and approved by the members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

Revenue from operations increased 31.03% to Rs 6,484.88 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 4,949.03 crore posted in Q4 FY23.