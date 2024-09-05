NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd and Nectar Lifescience Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 September 2024. Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd and Nectar Lifescience Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp NDL Ventures Ltd spiked 18.42% to Rs 123.75 at 05-Sep-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12066 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd soared 18.10% to Rs 13.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87871 shares in the past one month.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd surged 18.03% to Rs 13.68. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 310.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd advanced 14.81% to Rs 134.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4163 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd added 14.64% to Rs 45.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

