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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Next Mediaworks Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Next Mediaworks Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd, Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd, Shalimar Paints Ltd and Creative Newtech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2026.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd, Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd, Shalimar Paints Ltd and Creative Newtech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2026.

Next Mediaworks Ltd spiked 17.17% to Rs 4.23 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 552 shares in the past one month.

 

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd surged 12.06% to Rs 27.14. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31188 shares in the past one month.

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd soared 10.49% to Rs 412.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 96695 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39146 shares in the past one month.

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Shalimar Paints Ltd rose 8.57% to Rs 68.26. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38462 shares in the past one month.

Creative Newtech Ltd advanced 8.56% to Rs 955.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16644 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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