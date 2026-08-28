Next Mediaworks Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Xtranet Technologies Ltd, Exxaro Tiles Ltd, Sunshine Pictures Ltd and InfoBeans Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2026.

Xtranet Technologies Ltd, Exxaro Tiles Ltd, Sunshine Pictures Ltd and InfoBeans Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2026.

Next Mediaworks Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 4.5 at 28-Aug-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 37222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2830 shares in the past one month.

Xtranet Technologies Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 197.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 7.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24739 shares in the past one month.

Sunshine Pictures Ltd exploded 16.39% to Rs 428.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd added 14.82% to Rs 177.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17524 shares in the past one month.

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